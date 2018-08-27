Urias will be promoted from Triple-A El Paso ahead of Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Urias will make his MLB debut after hitting .296 with eight home runs and 45 RBI in 119 games at Triple-A in 2018. He's expected to draw starts at both second base and shortstop during the final month of the regular season. A corresponding move has yet to be made.