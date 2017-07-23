Urias is in a walking boot after spraining his left ankle with Double-A San Antonio, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

This likely explains why the top prospect was removed from Saturday's contest after just one at-bat. It's unclear how severe the injury is, although the fact that he's already in a walking boot certainly doesn't instill much confidence in anyone. Consider Urias day-to-day until more information is known about his status.

