Padres' Luis Urias: Starting season in minors
Urias will reportedly begin the 2019 season at Triple-A El Paso, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
The Padres are electing to have top-prospect Fernando Tatis open the season in the majors, making Urias the odd man out. The team has been weighing its options heavily all spring, but until this point Tatis was still expected to start in the minors before likely being promoted mid-season. Unfortunately for Urias, the offseason acquisitions of Manny Machado and Ian Kinsler leave no additional room in the infield. Urias remains one of the Padres' top prospects, but the team likely doesn't want him in the majors if he isn't going to see the bulk of the playing time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Paddack looks like first must-add player
Padres pitching prospect Chris Paddack has shot up draft boards in recent weeks. Here's why...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers and breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Podcast League draft; over/unders
Heading into North American opening day on Thursday, we break down our Podcast League draft,...
-
Podcast League draft (H2H points)
The Fantasy Baseball Today crew invited some loyal listeners to take part in a draft that's...