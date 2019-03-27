Urias will reportedly begin the 2019 season at Triple-A El Paso, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

The Padres are electing to have top-prospect Fernando Tatis open the season in the majors, making Urias the odd man out. The team has been weighing its options heavily all spring, but until this point Tatis was still expected to start in the minors before likely being promoted mid-season. Unfortunately for Urias, the offseason acquisitions of Manny Machado and Ian Kinsler leave no additional room in the infield. Urias remains one of the Padres' top prospects, but the team likely doesn't want him in the majors if he isn't going to see the bulk of the playing time.

