Urias went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and a double in a loss to Colorado on Sunday.

Urias crushed a 441-foot shot to center field in the second inning to plate the Padres' first run. The rookie has found his groove at the plate over the last nine games, batting .400 (14-for-35) with four walks and six RBI.The hot streak has pushed Urias' average over .220 for the first time this season, and his current slash line sits at .223/.337/.326 in 205 plate appearances.