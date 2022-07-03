Voit went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Voit was one of four Padres to log multiple hits, and both of his went for extra bases. He smacked a double in the second inning and added a solo shot in the eighth. The 31-year-old had a bit of a power binge in June with six homers, and it only took him two contests into July to snap a 10-game drought without a long ball. He's up to a .232/.319/.432 slash line with 10 homers, 34 RBI, 29 runs scored, a stolen base and 14 doubles through 60 contests this year.