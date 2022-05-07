Voit (biceps) struck out in all four plate appearances with Triple-A El Paso on Friday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He is 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts and two walks on his rehab assignment. The expectation was that Voit would need about a week-long rehab stint, and that may still be the case, but he was also hitting .143 with 17 strikeouts in 54 plate appearances in the majors before injuring his bicep, so it's fair to be concerned about how productive he will be once activated.