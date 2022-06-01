Voit went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Cardinals.

Voit took Cardinals reliever Kodi Whitley deep in the ninth inning. The Padres continued to push after that, but they weren't able to tie the game. In his last 12 games, Voit is 12-for-40 (.300 with two homers, four RBI and six runs scored. He's lifted his slash line to .217/.339/.358 with four long balls, 11 RBI, 16 runs scored, three doubles and a stolen base through 31 contests. He should continue to see regular playing time as the Padres' designated hitter.