Voit was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a biceps tendon injury. The transaction is retroactive to April 23.

The 31-year-old sat out of the lineup Saturday with the biceps injury and will now be sidelined for at least the next week and a half. Voit was scheduled to undergo medical testing, but the results of those tests remain unclear, leaving his return timeline up in the air. Luis Campusano was recalled from Triple-A El Paso in a corresponding move.