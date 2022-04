Voit went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBI in Thursday's 12-1 win over the Braves.

Voit netted two runs with a second-inning double and drove in another with a single in the sixth. The double was his first extra-base hit as a Padre, and he finished with his first multi-hit game of the season. Voit is slashing .231/.429/.269 through 35 plate appearances on the campaign.