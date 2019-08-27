Gore is starting for Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gore has not pitched since Aug. 2 as the Padres decided to limit his workload after injuries held him to only 60.2 innings in 2018. He has been throwing on the side, however, in anticipation of possibly participating in the Double-A playoffs. The Padres' top pitching prospect has compiled a 9-2 record along with a sterling 1.72 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 130:27 K:BB while holding batters to a .166 average in 19 minor-league starts this season.

