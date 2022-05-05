Gore tossed 5.2 innings in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against Cleveland, allowing one run on four hits and three walks while striking out two. He did not factor in the decision.

The rookie struggled with his control at times, as he threw only 59 of 100 pitches for strikes and issued a season-high three free passes. He didn't have his swing-and-miss stuff working, either -- Gore induced only four swinging strikes and picked up a mere two punchouts -- yet he navigated his way through nearly six frames allowing only one run. The southpaw's success was largely a result of preventing Cleveland from collecting any extra-base hits against him, and he hasn't served up a long ball since his first start of the campaign. The Padres have to feel good about Gore keeping things under control in a game during which he didn't have his best stuff, and he'll carry a 1.71ERA into his next start, which is slated to come at home against the Cubs next week.