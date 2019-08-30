Gore was transferred from Double-A Amarillo to the AZL Padres on Wednesday.

The move is purely procedural as Gore has reached his workload limit for the season and is unlikely to pitch in the Texas League playoffs. By moving Gore to rookie ball, Amarillo opens a roster spot for another player. Gore finishes an exceptional season with a 9-2 record, 1.69 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 135:28 K:BB in 101 innings between two levels.

