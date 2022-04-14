Padres manager Bob Melvin confirmed Gore will be called up from Triple-A El Paso to start Friday's game against Atlanta at Petco Park, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

San Diego will likely wait until later Thursday or on Friday to make the transaction official, with Blake Snell (groin) heading to the injured list in a corresponding move. The Padres don't believe Snell's injury is a major concern, so Gore could be in line for a short-term stint in the rotation regardless of how he performs in his MLB debut. The possibility exists that Gore could stick with San Diego as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen or occasional spot starter after Snell's return, which would allow the organization to keep the 23-year-old's workload in check while providing an opportunity to get acclimated to the big-league level in anticipation of a full-time rotation role in 2023.