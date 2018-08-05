Gore has posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 43:13 K:BB in 32 innings over his last seven starts at Low-A Fort Wayne.

Gore has allowed no more than two earned runs in any of those outings and has covered at least five innings on five occasions. The 19-year-old lefty is one of several impressive arms in a deep Padres system and his minor-league results along with an arsenal that features four potential plus pitches make his upside as high as any of his organizational mates.