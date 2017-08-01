Gore tossed four scoreless innings for the Padres' rookie-level Arizona League affiliate Monday, giving up one hit and no walks while striking out five batters.

Gore has been flawless through three appearances in rookie ball, giving up no runs in eight innings and posting an immaculate 13:1 K:BB. The No. 3 overall pick looks like he could be ready for higher-level competition, but as a left-hander who just wrapped up high school in the spring, the Padres likely won't aggressively push him through the system. Expect his innings to be monitored carefully for the rest of the season.