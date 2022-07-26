Gore left Monday's game against the Tigers with an unspecified injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Gore was paid a visit by his manager and the team trainer after appearing to be in discomfort, and he would need to exit the contest. The severity of the injury is unknown at this time.
More News
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Staying in bullpen•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Won't start this week•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Surrenders eight runs in loss•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Limits damage in wild outing•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Fires five scoreless frames•
-
Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Rough outing in loss•