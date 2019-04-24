Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Dominating High-A
Gore gave up one run on three hits over six innings for High-A Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, striking out nine with one walk, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.
Gore is dominating opponents through four starts for Lake Elsinore, as this outing gives him a 1.23 ERA, a 0.88 WHIP and 27 strikeouts over 22 innings. The 2017 first-round pick is showing why he's one of the team's more highly rated prospects, and is making a strong case for a promotion to Double-A in the early going.
