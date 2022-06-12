Gore (4-2) took the loss during Saturday's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Rockies in Game 2 of a doubleheader, allowing six runs on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts in 2.1 innings.

Gore navigated an easy first inning and permitted just one run in the second but surrendered five baserunner and five runs in the third before being pulled to submit the worst start of his young career. The blip caused the 23-year-old rookie's ERA to spike a full run from 1.50 to 2.50 and was his first start in 10 turns allowing more than three runs. Gore will go for revenge with another start against Colorado set for next weekend.