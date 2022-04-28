Gore (2-0) picked up the win after tossing five innings, surrendering one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 10 in the victory over the Reds.

Gore was fully in command Wednesday, notching a season high 10 strikeouts while the only blemish against him came in the third inning on a Kyle Farmer RBI double. The rookie was able to take advantage of facing the Reds in back-to-back outings, pitching 10 combined innings and allowing just one run with 17 strikeouts. Through three career starts, Gore has a 1.76 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 20 punchouts over 15.1 innings.