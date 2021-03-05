Gore recorded two strikeouts and walked three across 2.0 innings Thursday against the Rangers.

Gore labored in his opening frame, walking three of the first five batters he faced. As a result, he failed to record three outs when the inning was rolled over. However, he rebounded to retire the side in the second inning on just nine pitches. Reports indicated that Gore was sitting between 94 and 96 miles per hour with his fastball and also mixed in two curveballs for called strikes as well.