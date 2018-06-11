Gore (finger) struck out three over two no-hit innings in his return from the 7-day disabled list Sunday in Low-A Fort Wayne's 15-0 win over Lansing.

Aside from a walk and hit batsman, Gore was flawless in his return from nearly a month-long absence due to a blister on his throwing hand. The lefty was limited to only 36 pitches Sunday, but he should see that count rise in his subsequent starts as he builds his arm up again following the layoff. Despite a bumpy start to his first taste of full-season ball, the 19-year-old remains a top pitching prospect in the San Diego system and one of the most highly touted hurlers in the lower levels of the minors.