Gore (1-0) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Reds.

Gore ran into some trouble in the outing, particularly in the fourth inning when he avoided an earned run only after Joey Votto was thrown out at home. However, Gore also showed long stints of dominance, highlighted by a stretch from the second to third frames when he retired six straight hitters -- four of which came from strikeouts. The end result was his first career win. The former top prospect has now delivered a 1.74 ERA with 10:4 K:BB across his first 10.1 innings in the majors. Despite the strong showing, Gore could lose out on a rotation spot if Blake Snell (groin) is able to return from the injured list after a minimum stay.