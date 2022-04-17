The Padres list Gore as their probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Reds in San Diego, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

With both Blake Snell (groin) and Mike Clevinger (knee) set to remain on the injured list during the upcoming week, Gore will receive at least one more turn through San Diego's rotation. The 23-year-old lefty didn't make many bats miss (three strikeouts) in his MLB debut Friday, but he did well to limit a potent Atlanta offense to two runs on three hits and two walks over 5.1 innings while taking a no-decision.