An MRI on Gore's elbow revealed no structural damage and the expectation is that he will be shut down for two weeks before beginning a throwing program, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cassavell says the Padres are very encouraged by the MRI results. There may not be enough time for Gore to ramp all the way back up and rejoin the big club this season, but that hasn't been ruled out. The main takeaway is that Gore will not be headed for surgery, at least not yet.