Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Hit hard in return from DL
Gore (finger) allowed four runs in two innings pitched in his return from the disabled list for Low-A Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The pitching prospect wound up missing just under a month due to a blister on his left middle finger. Gore fanned two in a scoreless first inning, but got hit hard in the second inning. The 19-year-old has now allowed six earned runs in five innings pitched for the TinCaps, but at least he has a 7:2 K:BB in that span.
