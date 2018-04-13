Gore is on the 7-day disabled list with Low-A Fort Wayne due to a blister on his left middle finger, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Gore was apparently hampered by the injury during spring training, but he did manage to make a start this season even with the injury. It's unclear how long he'll be out of action, though blisters can prove to be troublesome for pitchers in some instances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories