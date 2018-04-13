Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Hits DL with blister issue
Gore is on the 7-day disabled list with Low-A Fort Wayne due to a blister on his left middle finger, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Gore was apparently hampered by the injury during spring training, but he did manage to make a start this season even with the injury. It's unclear how long he'll be out of action, though blisters can prove to be troublesome for pitchers in some instances.
