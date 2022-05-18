Gore picked up a hold against Philadelphia on Tuesday by throwing three scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four.

This was Gore's first professional relief appearance -- before Tuesday, he had started in all 61 of his minor- and major-league outings. The new role didn't seem to phase the 23-year-old, as he threw 30 of 40 pitches for strikes and limited the Phillies to three singles. Gore has been great as a starter this season, posting a 2.42 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over 26 innings, but he moved to the bullpen due to the return of Mike Clevinger and the imminent return of Blake Snell (groin). Gore is a candidate to move back into the rotation if the need arises, but he could spend substantial time in the bullpen throughout the season since the Padres will likely look to limit his workload.