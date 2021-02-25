Pitching coach Larry Rothschild said Thursday that Gore is pitching well early in spring training, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Gore reportedly had some delivery issues during summer camp ahead of the 2020 season, but Rothschild said that those concerns have been "worked out and plus" early this spring. The southpaw spent the entire 2020 campaign at the team's alternate training site and has made just five starts at the Double-A level. The Padres said last September that they want to use him as a starter once he reaches the majors. Although the team traded for Yu Darvish and Blake Snell during the offseason, Gore could contend for a spot in the big leagues at some point in 2021.