Gore is a serious candidate for a spot on the Opening Day roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The hyped prospect had an up-and-down outing in Wednesday's Cactus League contest against Colorado, allowing two runs on four hits and a walk across two innings while striking out four. Though his command has been shaky, Gore has shown this spring that he has the stuff to get big-league hitters out, and San Diego may elect to have him start the campaign on the big-league roster. If he breaks camp with the club, Gore could be used as a multiple-inning reliever, though he could also pick up an occasional start or even function as the team's temporary No. 5 starter if Dinelson Lamet (elbow) isn't ready to go at the start of the campaign.