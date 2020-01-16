Play

Gore was invited to the Padres' major-league spring training Thursday.

Gore made his debut in Double-A last season, posting a 4.15 ERA with a 1.32 WHIP over 21.2 innings. While Gore probably won't open the season in the majors, he'll get the chance to work with the major-league coaching staff and could make his debut in the big leagues at some point in 2020 if he can continue to develop.

