Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Keeps dealing in High-A
Gore tossed a pair of scoreless innings for High-A Lake Elsinore on Wednesday, giving up one hit, striking out four and walking one.
The Padres are carefully monitoring the workload of their highly touted pitching prospect, which is why this was an abbreviated outing. That figures to be a theme throughout the season for Gore, but the 20-year-old left-hander is proving to be a healthy step above the competition in the California League, as this scoreless effort lowers his ERA to 1.13 to go along with 77 strikeouts through 55.2 innings.
