Gore allowed one run on five hits, four walks and two hit batters while striking out three over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Gore has walked at least three batters in each of his last six appearances after doing so just once in his first seven outings. For the second straight start, he was able to mitigate the damage despite putting a lot of traffic on base, as he's allowed just one run in 10.2 innings after giving up 14 runs over the two starts before this improved stretch. The rookie southpaw has a 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 68:32 K:BB in 65 innings overall, and he'll need to work on reining in his control next weekend against the Giants.