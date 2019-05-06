Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Lowers ERA to 1.15 at High-A
Gore struck out eight over five scoreless, no-hit innings Sunday in High-A Lake Elsinore's 8-0 win over Lancaster. He issued two walks and allowed no other baserunners in the 74-pitch outing.
The Padres are overflowing with intriguing pitching prospects at multiple levels of the organization, but perhaps no hurler boasts as high of a ceiling as Gore. With the health issues that plagued him in 2018 now in the rear-view mirror, the 20-year-old lefty has taken off over his first six outings in the hitter-friendly California League. Gore has surrendered just four runs through 31.1 innings while posting a 45:6 K:BB and limiting opposing batters to a .143 average. A promotion to Double-A Amarillo could soon be in the cards for Gore if he continues to befuddle Cal League hitters in his subsequent outings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Montas shines again
Frankie Montas has taken a step forward, and Josh VanMeter, Pablo Lopez and Jonathan Loaisiga...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...