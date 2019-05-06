Gore struck out eight over five scoreless, no-hit innings Sunday in High-A Lake Elsinore's 8-0 win over Lancaster. He issued two walks and allowed no other baserunners in the 74-pitch outing.

The Padres are overflowing with intriguing pitching prospects at multiple levels of the organization, but perhaps no hurler boasts as high of a ceiling as Gore. With the health issues that plagued him in 2018 now in the rear-view mirror, the 20-year-old lefty has taken off over his first six outings in the hitter-friendly California League. Gore has surrendered just four runs through 31.1 innings while posting a 45:6 K:BB and limiting opposing batters to a .143 average. A promotion to Double-A Amarillo could soon be in the cards for Gore if he continues to befuddle Cal League hitters in his subsequent outings.