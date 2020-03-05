Gore is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Thursday against the Mariners, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The Padres' top pitching prospect has been fully healthy during his first big-league camp, but his lack of spring innings to date is likely just a measure to keep his workload in check. Though Gore doesn't look like he's being evaluated for a spot in the Opening Day rotation, the 21-year-old lefty could get a look with the big club at some point in 2020 if he proves he can handle upper-level minor-league competition. Gore is likely slated for a return to Double-A Amarillo to begin the campaign after he posted a 4.15 ERA and 25:8 K:BB in 21.2 innings with the affiliate following his July promotion from the California League.