Gore is not part of the Padres' 30-man roster.
In spite of Gore's exceptional talent, his exclusion from the active roster is not a surprise given that he has yet to pitch above the Double-A level. Still, the Padres may not want their prized southpaw to spend the entire season at their alternate training site, so it remains very possible that Gore joins the big-league club sooner rather than later.
