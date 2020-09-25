The Padres would like Gore to break into the big leagues as a starting pitcher, which is partly why he has not debuted this season, according to general manager AJ Preller, 97.3 The Fan reports.

Preller noted how steady and productive the team's starting rotation has been this season, calling it a strength, so the fact the team wants Gore to break in as a starter coupled with the fact there wasn't a flurry of openings in the rotation, partially explains why Gore hasn't debuted. The GM also noted that Gore has only pitched in five games at Double-A. If Gore had been dominating all summer at the alternate site, it seems likely the team would have found a spot for him, but that doesn't necessarily mean Gore has not been at least adequate this year, given his age and experience.