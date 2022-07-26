Gore left Monday's game against Detroit with left elbow soreness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Gore will likely be monitored closely over the next few days to determine his availability moving forward. He'll be considered day-to-day until further notice.
