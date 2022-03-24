Gore pitched three scoreless innings against the Angels in a Cactus League game Wednesday, allowing one hit while striking out five.

Gore was dominant in his second outing of the spring, giving up just a third-inning double to Orlando Martinez. The left-handed hurler has now pitched five scoreless Cactus League innings, giving up just one hit and no walks while whiffing seven. Gore's star faded a bit over the past two seasons, yet he has superb stuff and could still emerge as a top MLB pitcher. It remains to be seen whether the Padres would entertain the thought of allowing him to take an up-for-grabs rotation spot, but continued spring dominance could at least force the organization to give that scenario considerable thought.