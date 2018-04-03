Padres' MacKenzie Gore: On fast track
Gore, who will open the year at Low-A Fort Wayne, is being prepared for a fast track through the minor-league ranks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. "He's going to move fast enough to where we're going to need to put a lot of innings on him so that he's ready," farm director Sam Geaney said.
It sounds like Gore could be this season's Forrest Whitley -- a prep pitcher from the previous year's draft class who starts at Low-A and finishes the year at Double-A. Gore threw approximately 80 innings as a high school junior and roughly 100 innings last year between his final high school season and his pro debut in the AZL. It seems logical that he will approach 130 innings in 2018 if he stays healthy. Gore is a special left-handed pitching prospect who has frontline upside and should be owned in all dynasty leagues.
