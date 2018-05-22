Gore was placed on 7-day disabled list at Low-A Fort Wayne on Monday due to a blister on his throwing hand, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The young lefty missed nearly a month earlier in the season with the same issue, limiting him to just three starts with Fort Wayne thus far. Gore has yielded nine earned runs in eight innings, but it's tough to judge his performance in a small, injury-affected sample. Padres minor league pitching coordinator Eric Junge said he expects Gore to miss at least a couple of starts due to the latest setback, so don't expect him back on the mound until around early-to-mid-June.