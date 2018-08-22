Gore was placed on the disabled list at Low-A Fort Wayne on Wednesday with a fingernail issue, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Gore has been on the DL three times this season, twice with blisters and now with a fingernail problem. When healthy, he's posted strong underlying stats (a 28.4 percent strikeout rate and a 6.9 percent walk rate) but a mediocre 4.45 ERA.