Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Promoted to Double-A
Gore was promoted to Double-A Amarillo on Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Gore could hardly have performed better in 15 starts for High-A Lake Elsinore, posting an incredible 1.02 ERA and striking out 38.2 percent of opposing batters while walking just 6.9 percent. The 20-year-old is in line to make his big-league debut at some point in 2020 if his progress continues at a similar pace.
