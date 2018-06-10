Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Returns from DL
Gore (finger) was activated from the 7-day disabled list Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Gore is set to come off the disabled list and start Sunday's game with Low-A Fort Wayne after missing roughly the past three weeks with a blister on his throwing hand. The 19-year-old southpaw held a 10.13 ERA (3.52 FIP) over eight innings prior to his placement on the DL.
