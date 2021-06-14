Gore (finger) struck out one over two perfect frames for Triple-A El Paso in Saturday's 4-3 win over Oklahoma City.

Gore was cleared to make his first appearance for El Paso since May 24 after battling a blister for the past two-plus weeks. Because of the layoff, Gore was limited to 19 pitches in the outing, but he should ramp up his workload in future starts once the finger injury is further in the rear-view mirror