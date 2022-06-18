Gore (4-3) took a four-inning loss against the Rockies on Friday, allowing eight runs on nine hits while striking out one and walking three.

Gore added more than a run to his ERA after allowing eight earned runs, including three home runs, in Friday's loss to Colorado. He lasted just four innings after going 2.1 in his last appearance, also against Colorado. The young lefty had been stellar this season up until his last two games and still holds a solid 3.64 ERA. Gore will look to make some adjustments before his next outing.