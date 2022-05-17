Gore is scheduled to work behind starter Mike Clevinger in relief during Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

At least to begin the week, Gore will be pitching out of the bullpen with the Padres set to return Blake Snell (groin) from the 10-day injured list to start Wednesday. San Diego could move back to a six-man rotation as it begins a stretch of 40 games in 42 days beginning Monday, but it's unclear if Gore or Nick Martinez -- who is also in the bullpen to begin the week -- will be reappointed to a starting role. From a performance standpoint, Gore proved to deserving of a permanent starting role, as he submitted a 2.42 ERA and 28:9 K:BB across 26 innings through his first five outings. However, because he's just 23 years old and hasn't tossed more than 100 innings in a season since 2019, the Padres could be inclined to keep Gore in the bullpen as a means of managing his workload.