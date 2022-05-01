Gore is scheduled to start Wednesday's game in Cleveland, Bill Center of MLB.com reports.

Gore's inclusion in the pitching schedule this week implies that he won't be optioned to Triple-A El Paso when the Padres have to pare down their active roster from 28 to 26 men by Monday's deadline. Additionally, it indicates that the return of Mike Clevinger (knee) from the 10-day injured list to start Tuesday's series opener won't cost Gore his rotation spot either. Nick Martinez is also expected to start Thursday against the Marlins, and his performance in that outing along with how Gore fares Wednesday may dictate which of the two sticks around for what could be a six-man rotation for the Friars. The return of Clevinger gives the Padres six starters, so the team will likely have to move Gore or Martinez to the bullpen when Blake Snell (groin) is potentially ready to come off the IL as soon as May 8. To this point, Gore has soundly outperformed Martinez, submitting a 1.76 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 20:6 K:BB across 15.1 innings.