Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Set to return Tuesday
Gore (finger) is expected to come off the 7-day disabled list Tuesday for Low-A Fort Wayne, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Gore went on the DL due to a blister on his left middle finger in mid-April, and he's scheduled to be activated Tuesday. He's made just one start at Low-A this season, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four across three innings.
