Padres' MacKenzie Gore: Shut down due to workload
Gore has been shut down for workload purposes, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
This isn't all too surprising, as the well-regarded prospect has already surpassed his innings total from an injury-marred 2018 campaign by nearly 40 frames. Gore will continue to pitch on a semi-regular schedule on the side to remain active, and the Padres haven't ruled out letting the 20-year-old return to action during the Double-A playoffs. Across 99.1 innings between High-A Lake Elsinore and Double-A Amarillo this season, Gore owns a stellar 1.72 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 130:27 K:BB.
