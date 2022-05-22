Gore (3-1) earned the victory, striking out six over six innings while allowing one run on three hits and two walks in a 10-1 win Sunday in San Francisco.

With the Padres already ahead by seven runs, Gore allowed a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning for the only run against him in an otherwise stellar outing. It was the first time the young lefty completed six innings in a game at the major-league level. The 23-year-old has put up excellent numbers to start his career and has a 2.06 ERA with 38 strikeouts over 35 innings, allowing just one long ball. Assuming he will continue in a starting role, his next start will likely come next weekend against Pittsburgh.